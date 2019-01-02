'Abortion Is All Part of God's Plan,' Activist Tells Young Kids in Shocking YouTube Video

A YouTube channel for kids is facing controversy after posting a video of a pro-choice activist working to convince children it's ok to have an abortion.

Amelia Bonow, the woman who started the social media hashtag #ShoutYourAbortion, appears in the video talking with children about her abortion experience and sharing her views on the issue.

The popular organization known as HiHo Kids has more than 2 million followers on YouTube. HiHo published the video online on Dec. 28 entitled "Kids Meet Someone Who's Had An Abortion." It's already been seen by more than 200,000 people.

In the eight-minute video, young children squirm as Bonow tries to indoctrinate them with her pro-abortion worldview. She compares having an abortion to a bad dentist appointment and a bodily procedure that's "kind of uncomfortable." She also tells one child that she believes abortion is "all part of God's plan."

She asks kids what they think abortion is, and several say it's when you "get rid of the baby." But Bonow refers to the baby as "the pregnancy."

"You go to the doctor, and they put this little straw inside of your cervix, and then inside of your uterus, and then they just suck the pregnancy out, and it was like a crappy dentist appointment or something," the pro-choice activist tells a little girl.

Later, when a boy says he thinks some unwanted babies should be allowed to be born and adopted, Bonow disagrees, shocking the young boy. She tells him abortion is "all part of God's plan."

CBN News has contacted Bonow and HiHo Kids for their comments on the video. At the time of publication, they had not responded to our inquiries.

The video has faced enormous criticism online.

Kris Williams, a pro-life rapper turned YouTube commentator, specifically responded to Bonow's HiHo Kids video by posting his own YouTube video.

"Recently 'Kids Meet' did a video where they met someone who had an abortion," he wrote in the introduction. "I was sad to see this agenda being pushed onto kids, also sad to see this lady campaigning her immortality around the world."

In his video, Williams plays Bonow's video and responds to each of her claims, including her claim that abortion is all part of God's plan.

"God is not pleased with the killing of children," Williams responded. "I don't know what she means by part of God's plan — as if he commanded it to happen or if He is OK with what happened. She would have to define that a little more. But no, God is not OK with your murdering your child. God is pretty clear in the law with what He thinks about murder."

Bernard Jackson, one of the YouTube users watching William's response commented: "The more I watch the more I realize that this is an attempt to normalize murder," he says. "It's quite disturbing ....... having unprotected sex and then you're pregnant isn't reckless but a mistake. I'm just thinking out loud but why do these women think it's a symbol of respecting yourself but it's just the opposite."﻿

Another user responds, "I dare someone to watch this video and try and tell me an agenda isn't being pushed on our kids. When do we finally decide they've gone too far?"

"Abortion has never been about choice," another social media user commented. "It's about escaping the consequences of your choices by taking all choices away from another human being."

"I can't even watch the entire clip. Heartbreaking," another added. "I had an abortion at 19 and it was the biggest mistake of my life. A baby is a baby. Had anyone told me that my baby wasn't a mass of tissue, but instead a human being, I would have three adult children instead of two. Thankfully, the best decision I ever made was to invite Christ into my life twenty-one years later. I've been forgiven, but the abortion is not forgotten."﻿