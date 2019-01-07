Alabama, Clemson QBs in Epic Rivalry Tonight, but Either Way, Jesus Wins

When No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson football teams take the field in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, two Christian quarterbacks will each try to lead their respective teams to victory. However, no matter which team wins, both of these young men have given Jesus Christ the glory for their team's success all season long.

It will be the third time in four seasons that the two teams have played each other for the national championship. Alabama won against Clemson, 45-40, in 2016. Clemson won 35-31 against Alabama in 2017.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is a solid Christian. He has used social media to help spread the gospel message. His image for his Twitter account is a large sign that reads "Jesus." His bio reads: "Clemson University / Pursuing Him at all costs."

In one of his tweets, Lawrence reminds users "about the privilege it is to have a Lord like ours."

Lawrence told The Clemson Insider at the start of the season that it was his faith that keeps him grounded and it allows him to have the poise to play on the biggest of stages.

"I put my identity in what Christ says, who He thinks I am and who I know that He says I am," the freshman said. "Like I said, it really does not matter what people think of me or how good they think I play. That does not really matter. That has been a big thing for me, in my situation, just knowing that and having confidence in that."

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa is also known for his outspoken faith in Christ. Last year, Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to an amazing overtime win, beating Georgia 26-23 for the national championship.

"First and foremost, I'd just like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Tagovailoa told an ESPN reporter on the field right after the game. "With Him, all things are possible and that's what happened tonight."

But equally impressive is just how open Tagovailoa is about his Christian faith. He says everything in life is centered around God, even football.

"First and foremost, it was their belief in God," he said in an interview about his decision to play for Alabama. "Their belief in God was one of the biggest things that kind of struck me, and that kind of lines up with everything in my life."

He often shares about his faith on social media. Number 13's Twitter bio says "1 Corinthians 2:9 "HIM13EFORE ME."

That Bible verse from Corinthians reads: "Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man The things which God has prepared for those who love Him."

Back in October, he posted a picture of himself on Instagram with black crosses on his face with the caption, "In Jesus name. Amen."

The image caught the attention of Rev. Franklin Graham, who praised Tagovailoa on Facebook at the time.

The National Championship game between Clemson and Alabama will be televised on ESPN beginning at 8:00 pm Eastern. You can also watch online.