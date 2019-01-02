Chance the Rapper Thanks God for Helping Him Quit Cigarettes on His Biblical Sabbatical

Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper is giving God all the glory for helping him overcome cigarettes.

In another God-centered post on Instagram, he announced he's been able to quit smoking, posting "today is my 7th day ZERO CIGARETTES #leaveitatthealter". The photo shared highlighted Ephesians 3:20 which reads: "Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think."

Overcoming cigarettes was a hope for a recent sabbatical he took to read and learn the Word of God. In an Instagram post a few weeks ago, he informed his fans he would be flying out of the country to devote some time to grow in his faith.

"I've been brought up by my family to know Christ but I haven't taken it upon myself to really just take a couple days and read my Bible. We all quote scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn't like but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW his Word," Chance wrote.

Chance stated his newborn nephew prompted the decision, writing, "He's the first boy of the next line and he needs his uncle to be educated."

While on the sabbatical, he posted a photo of Galatians 1:6-7 with the caption: "Anybody wanna read thru Galatians with me? It's really short." Over 7,000 people commented with many agreeing to read Galatians.

Chance is one of many mainstream celebrities who've been opening about their faith. In 2018, stars like Chris Pratt and Avril Lavigne made headlines for sharing about their faith in Christ.