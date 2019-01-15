Lauren Daigle Continues to Top the Charts – Uses Success for Biblical Cause

Lauren Daigle is topping the music charts and she shows no signs of stopping.

The Grammy-nominated Christian artist's single "You Say" just broke into the top 40 section of Billboard's "Hot 100" list.

Daigle's song ranks at number 34, beating out top singers like Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, and Nicki Minaj.

Meanwhile, Daigle is dominating Christian music. "You Say" has entered its 18th week at number one on the Christian charts.

Daigle's musical success has landed her appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Good Morning America.

The consistent exposure has earned Daigle more than 1 million followers on Instagram. Now, the singer has decided to use her fame to help children in conflict zones.

Daigle is partnering with Love Does, an organization created by Christian author and former diplomat to Uganda, Bob Goff.

She is selling a poster and the proceeds will go to Love Does.

"When we hit a million followers on Instagram I had thought, 'Let's give back to the community. Let's give back to everybody at large," Daigle said in an Instagram post.

"We are giving to LOVE DOES, one of my favorite organizations. I think its amazing the work that they do around the globe," she added.

Love Does has been fighting for human rights and providing education to children in conflict zones for more than 15 years.