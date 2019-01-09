‘I Don’t Care!’: ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Unafraid to Be an ‘Uncool’ Christian in Hollywood

Chrissy Metz, known for her role as Kate on the hit show ‘This Is Us,” is starring in the upcoming Christian film “Breakthrough,” and wants people to know that she is proud of her faith.

“Breakthrough” is based on the real-life miracle story of Joyce and John Smith, a mother and son who relied on the power of prayer during the most disastrous moment of their life.

WATCH: Stephen Curry’s New Faith-Filled Movie ‘Breakthrough’ Looks Incredible

Metz plays Joyce Smith, a mother who experiences something that no mother would ever want to face. In 2015, Joyce’s 14-year-old son, John, fell through the ice while hanging out with friends at Lake Saint Louise. By the time first responders arrived on the scene, John had been underwater for around 15 minutes. By all accounts, he was dead.

The movie’s synopsis reads:

“Even though John lies lifeless for more than an hour, his mother refuses to lose faith and prays for a miracle. To the astonishment of everyone present, her prayers are answered as John’s heart suddenly begins to beat again, defying every expert, every case history, and every scientific prediction. Mere days after the accident, he walks out of the hospital under his own power, completely healed.”

In an interview with The Christian Post, Metz said she was “moved” by the script, noting that we all reach places in our lives where the only thing that keeps us going is our faith, which is the basis for this epic story.

“When I was given the gift of even reading the script, I was so moved by it, because we’re all looking for something greater than ourselves, and we’re all trying to figure it out, and do the best we can in the process,” Metz said. “I’ve had some hardships myself, obviously, not to this degree but things that were really trying. And the only thing that sort of kept me going was my faith.”

Metz not only took on the part of Joyce Smith, but she fully believed in the story. She added that sometimes it takes surrendering to God to see a miracle take place. In the real-life story, that is exactly what Joyce did. She put her son on the altar, surrendering him and his life to God.

“Sometimes it’s that complete surrender, where we see that miracles happen. It’s so moving,” she said.

“There’s no question that something miraculous happened, nobody can explain how our why. And so what it’s going to do, much like ‘This Is Us,’ is open up people’s hearts and their minds to something different, and a different perspective,” Metz continued.

Metz, who grew up in Florida going to church by herself, shared with The Christian Post how important it is to have a strong foundation to cling to in life.

“We all have to have a foundation,” she explained. “A house isn’t built properly without a foundation, and whether that’s your faith, or whatever you believe in, you have to believe in something.”

“There’s times where you really feel like, it’s never going to get better, you’re down and out and we get in our heads and we build this fear around something that the only person, or the only thing that can subside that, is our faith in God. I know that from a personal plight of my life,” she shared.

Metz added that she believes that we live in a time where it’s hard to be vocal about your faith, but she said despite it not being “cool” she still feels an urge to share.

“It is hard I think, now, to just be really vocal about your faith, or what you believe in because people want to think ‘it’s not cool,’ but I’m like, I don’t care!” she said.

The 38-year-old added that she looks to God time and time again because she knows He is the only one who shows up every single time she needs Him.

“I have to do what I have to do for me, and I know that the only person that shows up for me time and time again, is God, and is that higher power that’s greater than myself. So I have to honor that. Not because I have to, because I want to, even though people might think it’s the uncool thing to do. For me, there’s no question about it,” Metz said.

The emerging Hollywood star has not spoken much about her faith in the past but is certainly doing so now.

“I know it can be a challenge because the whole problem is that we all want to fit in, we want to be liked and validated,” she added. “So when we’re different, we feel it, but I think that when people are strong in their convictions, it can really persuade people to think differently just as the movie’s going to do.”

“Breakthrough,” based on the bestselling book, “The Impossible,” will hit theaters April 12, to coincide with Easter weekend. You can watch the brand-new trailer here.

(H/T: The Christian Post)