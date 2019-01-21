Manny Pacquiao Suffers Eye Injury During Championship Fight While LA Home is Burglarized 

Manny Pacquiao woke up Sunday morning after defending his welterweight world title to find his left eye was hurting and blurry. Then to make matters worse, Los Angeles Police officers also notified him that his house had been burglarized while he was in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, a devout Christian, easily defeated Adrien Broner in a 12-round decision at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas Saturday night. He had hoped the victory would lead to a possible rematch with Floyd Mayweather to whom he lost a unanimous decision in 2015.

In an Instagram post Saturday night, Pacquiao, 40, posted a photo of himself and his wife following the match.

"Thank you, Lord for the victory! Thank you to my wife @jinkeepacquiao , my family, friends, and fans from all over the world. Thank you to everyone who watched my fight tonight. Thank you for all your support. I wouldn't be where I am today without all of you. May God bless you all!"

A member of Pacquiao's crew told MSN the welterweight champ stayed up all night after the Broner bout playing chess but complained of pain and vision loss in his left eye on Sunday morning. "He told me it was like covering one eye with his hand."

A doctor saw Pacquiao later that day to check his eye, according to ESPN.

"He had a patch on his eye and was told it was a scratched cornea and they put an antibiotic ointment in his eye," his publicist Fred Sternburg said.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) lives in the Philippines where he serves as a senator. He has not spent much time at his home in Los Angeles in the past two years. One of his aunts lives in the house and serves as the caretaker.

The fighter frequently talks about his Christian faith to the media and also to his followers on social media.

"When I punch I'm not relying just on my own strength," Pacquiao says. "In my hands is the power from God," he recently told The Associated Press.