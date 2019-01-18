Mario Lopez Calls Wife's Pregnancy 'A Miracle' After Fearing It Wasn't in 'God's Plan'

Actor Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney Laine Mazza, recently announced they are expecting a baby. Lopez says his wife's latest pregnancy with baby number three is "a miracle."

In an interview with People Magazine, Lopez, 45, shared how the couple was trying to have a baby last year and started to believe that giving birth to a third child wasn't in "God's plan."

"If it didn't happen, it wasn't meant to be, not part of God's plan. We have one of each," he said. "But it got in there! It snuck in toward the end, so a bit of a Christmas miracle."

The Lopez family announced the pregnancy on Instagram, sharing how excited they were to become a "party of five."

"So blessed," Lopez adds.

Lopez has been open about his Christian faith, revealing to Fox News Latino in 2015, "I think as I've gotten older, I've just tried to build a more spiritual muscle in a business that is very unpredictable. It's nice to have something that is consistent in our life — family and faith is that for me."

Last year, the former "Saved by the Bell" actor was baptized in the Jordan River during a visit to Israel, a moment Lopez called "moving."

Bishop Doru de Ilioi, an ordained bishop with the Church of God International and consultant for religion in the Romanian Parliament, performed the baptism.

Ilioi said many people who witnessed the event committed to following Jesus and being baptized themselves.