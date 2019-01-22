New Miniseries About Jesus Will Make Debut on History Channel

The story of Jesus is coming to the History Channel in a new eight-part series called "Jesus: His Life."

The new show debuts on March 25 and "takes a turn guiding viewers through the emotional and epic story of the most famous man in history, through his birth, death and resurrection, all conveyed through a combination of scripted drama and interviews with prominent religious and historical experts," a description from TV Series Finale reads.

The series will feature insight from numerous faith leaders like Joel Osteen, Bishop Michael Curry, and Rabbi Joshua Garroway.

"'Jesus: His Life' brings together some of the world's top scholars, historians and faith leaders from diverse ideological and theological perspectives to tell the story of Jesus in a new way," said Mary Donahue, senior vice president, programming and development for History. "Viewers will see and experience the life of Jesus as never before, through this powerful and thought-provoking portrait of a man who is one of the most influential people in human history."

The History Channel's miniseries "The Bible" was one of the most popular miniseries ever to hit television. Approximately 11.7 million people tuned in to watch.

The History Channel no doubt hopes to see the same success for "Jesus: His Life," which is produced by Nutopia and is distributed by A&E Networks.

"Jesus: His Life" premiers on March 25 at 8 pm ET with two back-to-back episodes each week. It will end right before Easter.

