'Please Don't Hurt Yourselves!' Netflix Film Spawns Viral, Dangerous 'Bird Box' Challenge

A new Netflix horror movie starring Sandra Bullock has inspired a dangerous online challenge that has the media giant sounding an alarm.

The film "Bird Box" tells the story of a mother (Bullock) who is trying to protect her two children from an unseen creature that causes people to commit suicide if they look at it. Consequently, she has her young son and daughter blindfold themselves in an effort to keep them alive.

The film, which hit theaters Dec. 21, turned out to be a huge hit with audiences.

"Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!" Netflix tweeted.

However, it appears fans have taken their love of "Bird Box" a step too far. The film has now sparked the #BirdBoxChallenge in which people are filming themselves as they carry out various tasks while blindfolded.

When your husband finishes watching Bird box and is listening for the birds #BirdBoxNetflix #birdboxchallenge pic.twitter.com/i4CldWpeI6 — golden_gabby99 (@gabriela_vences) December 25, 2018

Alarmed, Netflix is now warning the public against taking part in the bizarre trend, which has apparently gone viral.

"Can't believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,'' the streaming service tweeted. "We don't know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."