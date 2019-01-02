Pop Star Robin Thicke Says Father’s Death, Girlfriend’s Miscarriage Sparked ‘Reconnection to God’

Pop star Robin Thicke has had a bit of a spiritual awakening following his father’s sudden death in 2016 and his girlfriend’s miscarriage, which she revealed earlier this year.

Thicke released a new single, “Testify,” last week, and it strikes a few spiritual chords — a sharp turn away from the overly sexual, made-for-radio pop tunes for which he’s famous.

In December 2016, the 41-year-old singer’s father, Alan Thicke, known for his role in the 1980s sitcom “Growing Pains,” collapsed while playing a pick-up ice hockey game with his youngest son, Carter, at Pickwick Gardens in Burbank.

Thicke’s father later died of a heart attack. He was 69 years old.

Then in August, Thicke’s 24-year-old girlfriend, model April Love Geary, revealed she had a miscarriage before giving birth to the couple’s daughter, Mia Love. The duo is now expecting their second child.

“It’s cathartic just to be able to say it and then let it live, as opposed to in the middle of a conversation or a quote,” Thicke told People. “Once you put it into song form, then it can live forever. And so the message in the song is really about the hope and the light at the end of that tunnel when you feel that you lost or you feel that you don’t know what to do next.”

He added, “You know, that reconnection to God or spirituality or something deeper than the surface is what brings you back home to who you really are and who you want to be.”

