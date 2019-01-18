'You Made Me a Mama First': Kari Jobe's Heartwarming Letter to Her Son as Birth of Second Child Gets Closer

As Christian music singer and songwriter Kari Jobe approaches the birth of her second child, she is publicly sharing a heartfelt letter to her firstborn son.

In it, Jobe pours out her heart, confessing her love for him through an Instagram post. She shares that she would never leave her son, reassuring him that the two would never part, even after the arrival of her newborn baby.

The warmhearted letter to her first son reads:

"Canyon... When I first told you we were gonna have a baby join our family you kindly looked at me with an inquisitive brow and as much grace as a 2 year old can muster up, and just said 'no.' I giggled and thought to myself, 'Thankfully, I have some time to help you understand and ease you in.' As the weeks and months have crept by and my belly has grown, so have your questions. It's been so sweet and funny to answer if baby brother lives in your belly too. And to talk about him and how we'll celebrate his birthday with cake and the happy birthday song, that you actually always still think is just a song for you. I want you to know something - we will journey this new season together as we welcome your little best friend into the world - I already have a few surprises surrounding his birthday that you're gonna love. You made me a mama first and me and you will always be best buddies - and now we get to have a new sidekick too - it's going be even sweeter! Tonight when I was laying beside you singing and we were saying our prayers, as you joined in and sang "I am not alone" for the first time, I thought to myself "you're ready." You're ready to be a big brother and lead and help and share. But you know what? I want you to know that you always have my heart -and it will be even bigger than you've already known."

Jobe has also been vocal about other recent life-changing experiences.

She shares how while recording her critically acclaimed fourth album, The Garden, an unimaginable tragedy struck her family. At seven months pregnant, her sister, Kris, gave birth to a stillborn daughter. Jobe, who was four months into her pregnancy with her first son at the time, was devastated by this heartbreaking news.

"It just shattered my heart. It was so, so hard," Jobe said. "It wrecked me—just the weight of unanswered prayers. I was trying to walk in peace when I didn't feel peaceful and find my rest when my spirit didn't feel rested." Grieving with her sister, Jobe was concerned about the health of her unborn baby.

However, on February 18, 2016, her healthy baby Canyon Carnes entered the world.

"It's hard to celebrate life, but to be grieving with your sister," Jobe shares, while adding that she was thankful that God gave her Canyon's name for that season, and that knowing his name gave her strength to carry through the remainder of her pregnancy after the tragic loss of her niece.

"Canyons are formed through storms, so the fact that God gave me his name was so peaceful to me…" she said. "Celebrations and grief are hard to experience at the same time, but through it all, the Holy Spirit - the great Comforter - has been so tangibly real."