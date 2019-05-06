'American Idol' Rejected Lauren Daigle a Decade Ago, Now She Returns as a Mentor

Award-winning Christian singer Lauren Daigle has returned to American Idol as a celebrity mentor.

The 27-year-old artist appeared on the show 10 years ago when she was 17 to audition for her chance to be the next American Idol. Even though Daigle got a “no” from the judges at the time, she has become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry earning multiple top awards this year.

Now, the new contestants hope to learn from her mistakes and victories.

We are so happy to welcome @Lauren_Daigle back to Idol. She will be a phenomenal mentor to our contestants!

“When I was 17, I tried out for American Idol. I look back on that, 10 years ago, and I think, man, the journey has been so incredible. Like it really has. This show gave me something to believe in, it really did,” the Grammy winner recalled in an exclusive sneak peek from People magazine.

“I heard y’all are doing showstopper songs, is that right? Oh, it’s going to be good! Can’t wait to see who comes out on top,” Daigle continued. “You’re welcome, no pressure.”

Daigle opened up about her experience on American Idol with Cosmopolitan a few weeks ago.

“It’s amazing how a ‘no’ can be detrimental in one place and how much power it can give you,” she said at the time.

"You Say" singer @Lauren_Daigle didn't let a "no" from Simon Cowell on @AmericanIdol stop her from landing a sweet deal with a record label. Daigle has done just fine without American Idol.

She won a Grammy Award for her album “Look Up Child” and she just earned three Billboard Music Awards. She performed the song “You Say” in this year’s 2019 Billboard Music Awards last Week.

Daigle has come under fire in recent months as some have accused her of watering down her Christian faith in her appearances on popular TV shows. But right before her American Idol mentoring appearance, she posted a verse from Philippians 4:6-7 about not being anxious but trusting in God: “It’s wonderful what happens when Christ displaces worry at the center of your life.”