Bono Used This Version for Bible-Time with His Kids

U2 frontman Bono is a big lover of books, and one of his favorites is the Bible.

Bono told "Today" host Jenna Bush that he loved reading lots of books to his children, but he specifically mentioned The Message version of the Bible translated by Eugene Peterson.

Bono had the opportunity to meet Peterson before his death in 2018. The pair collaborated on a short film about the book of Psalms.

The 20-minute film looked at how the book was a basis for their 15-year friendship and inspired Bono's writing for his music in U2.

In the film, Bono and Peterson shared that the Psalms reveal vulnerability and honesty. Bono suggested that Christian musicians should follow David's example and get real with their singing and songwriting.

"I find in Christian art a lot of dishonesty, and I think it's a shame," he said. "Why I am suspicious of Christians is because of this lack of realism."

Watch the entire film below:

Bono and U2 once wrote a song called "40" which comes straight out of Psalm 40. Here are the lyrics:

I waited patiently for the Lord

He inclined and heard my cry

He brought me up out of the pit

Out of the mire and clay

I will sing, sing a new song

I will sing, sing a new song

How long to sing this song

How long to sing this song

How long, how long, how long

How long, to sing this song

He set my feet upon a rock

And made my footsteps firm

Many will see

Many will see and fear

I will sing, sing a new song

I will sing, sing a new song

I will sing, sing a new song

I will sing, sing a new song

How long to sing this song

How long to sing this song

How long, how long, how long

How long, to sing this song

