Candace Cameron Bure's Teenage Son Lev Preaches to Thousands at Los Angeles Church

Actress Candace Cameron Bure is a proud mom this week, posting a video to Instagram of her son Lev Bure preaching in an auditorium at a Los Angeles church.

The actress wrote: 1 Timothy 4:12 "Let no one despise you for your youth, but set the believers an example in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity." My son @levvbure spoke on conduct this weekend. Link to the full service in my bio. @shepherdchurch."

Bure made a second post to Instagram with an image of her son standing behind the pulpit.

"What a blessing @levvbure you are to me and the thousands of people you shared with today at church and online!!" she wrote. "My son had an opportunity to preach the word at @shepherdchurch this weekend along with 4 other young men and women. They are our future leaders and God anointed their words as they spoke truth, love, encouragement and a call to action to all of us. Thank you @dudleyrutherford for giving them this opportunity, believing in them and trusting them. I've put a link my bio (insta) and have posted more on my story. I hope you'll get a chance to watch online. #Proudmama #GlorytoGod."

Bure, 19, was also featured in another Instagram post by Shepherd Church in Los Angeles, CA, that read: "WOW. How many of you were blessed by today's message on 1 Timothy 4:12 from our Bible college students? The future is looking very bright with these leaders guiding our youth to Christ."

You can watch Bure, Caleb Walden, Noelani Jones, Michael Johnson, and Adriana Cervantes—who share for seven minutes each on 1 Timothy 4:12 and how to lead by example in speech, conduct, love, faith, and purity at the church's website.