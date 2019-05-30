'I'd Still Be Going to Hell': Steve Harvey Tells of Salvation After Gospel Singer's Prophecy Brings Him to Tears

Steve Harvey was brought to the point of tears after gospel singer Duranice Pace sang prophetically over him on the Steve Harvey Show. Now the video of the powerful encounter has gone viral with more than 10 million views on Facebook.

Harvey brought Pace on the show to tell her story about how God healed her damaged vocal cords. Little did he know, Pace also had a few words for Harvey.

Pace was horribly abused as a child and at one point was force-fed rat poison. The toxic chemicals nearly destroyed her voice.

"I believe the Lord gave me a touch when they fed me rat poison in Rochester, NY, and they had to cut out half of my vocal cords. And they said I would never talk again, but the man upstairs said, 'You gonna sing again'," Pace shared.

The gospel singer was also diagnosed with cancer and only given months to live. But she's still alive and well.

"March 28 made that 11 years ago," Pace said.

"I didn't know if I was going to be alive but God done kept me alive to see you, sir," she told Harvey.

Then she began to prophetically sing over Steve Harvey.

"This is Steve Harvey, he's a good man. He loves the Lord and he'll give you a helping hand. God's going to bless Steve Harvey," she sang. "Keep on, keep on, you helped me to live, sir, keep on … you special."

Harvey became visibly emotional and reflected on his mother, her faith, and the moment he had to decide to take her off life support.

"That was the hardest thing...to tell a doctor to take my mama off life support," he said with tears in his eyes.

"I was raised where she's in Heaven now, you know? And she watches me and she sees. I just hope she's seeing today watching this moment right here," Harvey explained.

"The only reason I straightened up and started doing right was 'cause I just wanna see her. Other than that, I'd still be going to Hell like I was," Harvey said.

Pace assured Harvey that he would see his mother, who was a devout Christian, again one day.

The talk show host said he brought Pace on to promote and support her. He didn't realize the impact she would have on him.

"You think I'm helping you, but you really helping me. I thank you because this was for me," Harvey concluded.