'Our Loss but Heaven's Gain': Tim Tebow and Fiancé Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Mourn the Death of Her Sister

Former NFL quarterback turned Minor League Baseball player Tim Tebow and his fiancé are mourning the death of her baby sister.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters announced on social media that her 13-year-old sister Franje died suddenly. The South African reported that Franje suffered from cerebellar agenesis. She was born without the cerebellum in her brain. Because of this, her ability to walk, talk, and develop was significantly limited.

Nel-Peters, the 2017 Miss Universe winner, posted a graphic with "You Are Loved Forever" with the scripture Romans 8:38-30.

"My little Princess, Angel on Earth, biggest joy and baby sister, Franje, passed away earlier today," Nel-Peters wrote on Instagram. "Our hearts are aching beyond measure but I am grateful knowing she's forever relieved of the pain she experienced on earth. She's laughing, running and playing in heaven just like we always hoped she would on earth. She's free! Thank you for all your prayers, love and support."

Found in the New Testament, Romans 8: 38-39 reads: "For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord."

Nel-Peters also wrote a note to her sister in their native language that read: "Love you always my Sussa and someday we'll be together again!"

Tebow posted a picture of the three of them on Instagram, writing:

"Our loss but heavens gain. So grateful for the hope we have of being reunited with the ones we love through our Heavenly Father. Mr & Mrs Peters and @demileighnp we are praying for you and love you so much."

Franje was a key reason Tim and Demi-Leigh met, due to Tebow's Night to Shine events for people with special needs.

As CBN News reported, he proposed to her in January at his family's farm near Jacksonville, Florida.