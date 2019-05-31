'We Give This Problem Up to God': Chance the Rapper Turns to Christ as Aunt Needs New Kidney

Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper is relying on God to help him find a kidney donor for his ailing aunt.

"I really need help. My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed for years. My family believes in the power of prayer and we give this problem up to God," the hip-hop artist wrote on Twitter recently.

Fans immediately offered prayers and encouragement to Chance.

"A prayer really goes a long way," he added.

Chance then pleaded with fans to get tested to see if they could be a possible match for his aunt.

"I'm sorry it was a lil overwhelmingly emotion writing this, Her blood type is O positive, you can get a quick blood test and physical to find your a match," he said.

Twitter users responded to his plea by offering to get tested.

Chance the Rapper is one of the few openly Christian artists in the music industry.

Last December, he left the United States to take a sabbatical and study the Bible.

"I've been brought up by my family to know Christ but I haven't taken it upon myself to really just take a couple days and read my Bible. We all quote scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn't like but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW his Word. I'm definitely guilty of not devoting time to it," he said at the time.

He often uses his large social media platform to share the gospel.

"For all the evil in this world, there was one who walked the earth free of sin and spoke of everlasting life for all who believed in him. I pray for peace for you today and that you come to know that we all have an opportunity to better our own relationships with Christ," Chance wrote on Palm Sunday.

He married longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley this past March. They are expecting their second child later this year.