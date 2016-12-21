'Jobs, Jobs Jobs!' Markets Soar as Trump Builds His Economic Team

The Dow Jones industrial average flirted with 20,000 again Tuesday, in a clear sign that investors are buoyed over Donald Trump's election.



The value of the dollar hit a 14-year high on Tuesday as well. That comes as the latest Gallup poll shows U.S. economic confidence has also reached a new high.

"I think that what we're going to see is both Donald Trump and the country now turning to what his presidency is going to look like," Associated Press White House Correspondent Julie Pace predicted.

"He is almost done putting together his cabinet so we have a good sense of who will be surrounding him, if those folks are able to be confirmed by the Senate," she said.

The news comes as the president-elect is putting together a team designed to restore the U.S. economy.



Trump's choices show he plans to surround himself with successful leaders who share real world economic experience, including his latest pick for secretary of the Army, Vincent Viola. The military veteran once chaired the New York Mercantile Exchange and owns the NHL's Florida Panthers.



Other picks include fast food executive Andy Puzder to lead the Labor Department, billionaire investor Wilbur Ross for commerce secretary, financier Steven Mnuchin for treasury secretary, and Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn as his top economic adviser.



"We are going to stand up for the American worker like nobody has ever stood up for that worker before," Trump told supporters on his "thank you" tour. "Our economic agenda can be summed in three very beautiful words: jobs, jobs jobs."



Regarding his economic strategy, Trump tweeted, "My administration will follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American!



Meanwhile, there are rumors the president-elect could nominate conservative icon and CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow for the Council of Economic Advisors. Kudlow served on President Ronald Reagan's Office of Management and Budget



Trump's pick for budget director, Republican Congressman Mick Mulvaney, is also getting conservative kudos because he's a fierce deficit hawk, known for pushing spending cuts to balance the budget.