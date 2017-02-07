Is Your City Suffering from High Credit Card Debt?

Have you ever wondered how credit card debt in your area compares to other portions of the U.S.? If so, you may be interested in a recent study that used credit data from TransUnion to find the cities with the least and most sustainable credit card debt based on average income and average credit card debts. In other words, how long on average does it take to pay down credit card debt in your city and how much does it cost to do so?

You might find the results surprising. Tied at the 99th percentile (least sustainable) are many smaller towns spread throughout the U.S. Cities with least sustainable debt levels include Stillwater, Okla.; Carbondale, Ill.; Auburn, Ala.; Laramie, Wyo.; Ames, Iowa; Kalamazoo, Mich.; Hattiesburg, Miss.; and Natchitoches, La.. What's the common thread? Most are towns dominated by a local university, perhaps full of students with high credit card debt relative to current income.

On the other end of the scale, the domination is geographic: eight of the nine cities with the most sustainable debt (shorter payoff time) are located in the San Francisco Bay area, including tech towns Cupertino, Sunnyvale, and Palo Alto. High median incomes in this area may be skewing the results. You can check the status in your city here.

It's nice to know how your city stacks up, but how do your personal finances look by comparison? If you are trending toward the least sustainable debt path, consider these hints to help you find more sustainable debt levels.

Create/Maintain a Budget – If your credit card debt continuously rises, there's a reason why: you consistently spend more than you make. Realize that you have to make changes to increase income, decrease expenses, or both to have the necessary funds to pay down your debt.



Credit card debt throughout the U.S. will likely top $800 billion during 2017. Use some of the above tips, and do your part to slow the growth of credit card debt. With luck and planning, you can shift future growth away from credit card debts and into higher bank account balances.

If you want to reduce your interest payments and lower your debt, try the free Debt Optimizer by MoneyTips.

This article was provided by our partners at moneytips.com.

