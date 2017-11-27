Cyber Monday Expected to be Largest Holiday Sales Day in U.S. History

The holiday shopping season is here and sales are booming. Black Friday sales hit record highs in the United States and Cyber Monday is expected to be even bigger.

It's a promising start to the holiday season. According to Adobe Analytics Online, shoppers spent more than $3.5 billion on Black Friday, which is an increase of nearly 16% over last year.

Across the country, shoppers lined up and then spilled into stores for deep discounts.

"I've been burning off calories for the last three hours," one shopper said.

"There's a lot of 50% offs," another shopper explained.

Shoppers are also going online with some of the biggest deals rolling out today.

Adobe estimates Cyber Monday will drive $6.6 billion in sales, making it the largest online shopping day in U.S. history.

"Nothing beats the convenience of shopping from the comfort of your own home," explained Lori Torgerson, Amazon's senior public relations manager.

Amazon is offering up to 50% off some items while other retailers like Target and Walmart have thousands of discounts on their websites.

"Last year Amazon customers ordered more than 64 million items worldwide, which is a record-breaking 740 items per second," Torgerson said. "So if that's any indication of how popular Cyber Monday is, I think we're in for quite a busy day on Monday."

Bestsellers so far include smart TVs and voice technology devices.

Before you start surfing the web for deals though it's a good idea to update your security software.

Also, don't use public WiFi when you purchase items on your electronic devices and, of course, make sure the sites you're using are secure.

Overall holiday sales are predicted to be up this year. The National Retail Federation estimates U.S. shoppers will spend close to $700 billion before it's all said and done.