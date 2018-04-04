Chick-fil-A's Formula for Success Grows Despite the Protest of Some to Its Christian, Family Values

Back in May of 2016, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for a boycott against the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A because he didn't like it that Dan Cathy, the chain's owner, would talk about his family's Christian beliefs, including traditional marriage.

This, despite the fact that the company doesn't discriminate against anyone, and has proven to be an asset to every community in which they have a location.

De Blasio, whose job is to reach out and encourage new business within NYC, called for a boycott against Cathy's company, according to The New York Daily News.

"I'm certainly not going to patronize them and I wouldn't urge any other New Yorkers to patronize them," de Blasio said in a press conference at the time.

Fast forward, two years later - so how did that boycott work out?

Chick-fil-A now operates four locations in New York City. When the first restaurant opened, it was reported New Yorkers stood in lines around the corner to get a taste of their signature chicken sandwich.

The chain just opened their largest restaurant in the country in Lower Manhattan's financial district. The new facility has five levels, innovative ordering technology, seating for 140 guests and an open-air rooftop dining experience, according to the company's website.

Luke Cook, the local franchise owner, said he plans to employ 150 people.

Besides being big in business, the company also has a big heart. All of the company's NYC locations contribute to the New York Common Pantry to provide meals to feed the hungry.

The local NYC media have had a field day with the mayor's boycott. Nick Arama, writing for the website, Breaking American News Central wrote: "So remember folks. If you're going to open a restaurant in New York City, get Mayor de Blasio to boycott you. It's worked wonders for Chick-fil-A."

The company is also moving up the ranks of the fast-food chains. Chik-fil-A now ranks as the seventh largest fast-food chain in the country in terms of annual sales. However, the restaurant consulting firm Technomic, says the chain has set itself up to become the third largest by 2020, according to BuzzFeed News.

Forbes Magazine also reports QSR Magazine's 2017 sales report shows Chik-fil-A's average sales at an astounding $4.4 million per restaurant. That's $2 million more than McDonald's and $3.3 million more than KFC. Plus, unlike their competitors, Chick-fil-A is making those sales with one less workday. All of the company's restaurants are closed on Sundays.

But can the company maintain its cheerful service in the digital age?

These small details in service are "part of the context in which we operate Chick-fil-A," the company's vice president of restaurant experience, David Farmer, told BuzzFeed. A "NASCAR pit crew efficiency, but where you feel like you just got hugged in the process ... We'd better not lose our edge relative to service and hospitality."