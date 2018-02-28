Confidence Booming as Tax Cuts Pay Off, and That Could Be Good News for Republicans

Consumer confidence has hit its highest level in more than 17 years.

People believe the job market is in good shape, and they're starting to see more money in their paychecks from President Trump's tax cuts.

Those are the findings from the survey by the Conference Board in New York.

Lynn Franco, a director on the Conference Board, says "overall, consumers remain quite confident that the economy will continue expanding at a strong pace in the months ahead."

That comes after a New York Times survey, conducted by SurveyMonkey, shows 51 percent of Americans now approve of the tax cuts, compared to just 37 percent in December, when the bill was passed.

If consumer confidence stays at high levels, that could be good news for Republicans in this year's mid-term elections, and for President Trump's reelection bid in 2020.