Making Plans? Try Writing Them Down First

There's great power behind a plan.

Whether it's a financial goal of pulling yourself out of debt, or committing to read the Bible from start to finish, experts agree a good plan is the key to success.

And accomplishing that plan becomes much more viable when you write it down beforehand.

Bishop T.D. Jakes believes there is something about putting pen to paper that reinforces the commitment.

"Writing things down helps ease mental clutter," wrote Jakes.

He offers this advice when mapping out your goals:

1. Start The Night Before

Don't wait until the morning. Take a few minutes the night before to write down your daily goals so you can hit the ground running the next morning.

2. Focus On The Day At Hand

Your to-do list should only include items that you absolutely need to do on that day. Be realistic with yourself. If you know there's something that can be tackled the following day, hold off on placing it on your list. Once you're done with your list and you have more time, feel free to start on the next day's action items.

3. Place Deadlines Next To Your Goals

Get specific! Include estimates of how long it will take you to complete your tasks. And then, under each goal, specify a plan of action. It'll help keep you focused while knocking out your list.

Another key to success; sharing that goal with a trusted friend.

In fact, a study by Dominican University of California found 62% of participants who wrote down their goals, along with an action plan and then shared that goal with a friend, were successful.

And remember, there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother. Prayer is pivotal. It's important to achieve your dreams but even greater to seek His will along the way. – Proverbs 3:5-6

