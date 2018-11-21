Land A Holiday Job: How to Fatten Your Wallet this Holiday Season

Are you entering the holiday season short of cash? You may want to consider a seasonal job. Once Halloween passes and cold weather sets in throughout the country, demand increases for temporary workers to fill in during the holiday shopping season.

Online – Check online employment sites for local opportunities – if you are looking at national rather than local sites, make sure to limit your search geographically. Your local Craigslist has a jobs section, and there are likely other local job sites that you can find with a simple Google search.

Most of the available seasonal work revolves around shopping, but there are exceptions.

Retail Sales – Target announced it would be hiring for 120,000 seasonal positions this year, while Macy's has opened 80,000 positions, J.C. Penney is adding 39,000 positions, and Gap Inc. and Kohl's have 65,000 and 90,000 vacancies for the holiday season, respectively. With the wide variety from these and other retailers, you are likely to find a sales position that fits your temperament and skills.

Production and Warehouse Workers – While the shopping season requires more salespeople up front, it also requires an increase in order processing and warehouse workers to prepare products for shipment. Temporary production workers may be needed to handle the increased demand for domestic products.

Your seasonal job may be temporary, but you should treat it as though it were a permanent one. Employers are always looking for hard workers that they can use throughout the year, or keep on file as a valued worker for the next holiday season.

The point is to be professional at the interview, regardless of the job involved. If you land the job, be an equally professional worker and adhere to the company guidelines. Unless it involves a Santa suit, you may find that your seasonal job rolls into a full-time opportunity, making your wallet fatter on a more permanent basis.

Many employers will check a potential hire's credit. Beat them to the punch: check your credit score and read your credit report for free within minutes by joining MoneyTips. That way, you can address any fraud, mistakes, or other issues that could hurt your job hunt.

This article was provided by our partners at moneytips.com.

