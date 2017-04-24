Plan B Vending Machines Becoming Common on College Campuses?

At the University of California Davis, vending machines recently traded in their traditional fare of candy bars, Potato Chips and soft drinks for tampons, pregnancy tests and the morning after pill.

It's called the "Wellness To Go" Machine and it's getting controversial reviews.

"It is promoting like 'Oh hey, go and have unsafe sex because then you have a backup option and it's gonna be cheaper than if you just wanna go to a drug store,'" UC Davis student Jordan Herrera told the CNN affiliate KTXL.

Other students feel it's a great resource for women.

A former student is behind the machine's new contents. Parteek Singh says she spent two years working to make it happen.

"There was an incident where my friends went to the one pharmacy in town on a Friday night and they were all out of emergency contraception," said Singh.

Pro-choice advocates applaud the vending machine, saying that morning-after pills should be available on all college campuses at all hours.

Pro-life groups consider the morning after pill - not emergency contraception but a form of abortion.

Students at U.C. Davis and viewers of one local news station that did a story on the vending machines weighed in on the issue on Facebook.

"Can you imagine all the great people we will never know that was aborted for no reason other than they couldn't stop having unprotected sex," PJ commented on the post.

"I think this is a great idea. Birth Control is only 99% effective," posted Ashten.

"Way to teach kids that it's ok to go and have unprotected sex or that if you aren't responsible it's coo, there's a pill for that. Our problem here in USA is that there is a pill for everything," wrote Chris.