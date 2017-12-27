Flu Season Expected to Peak after the Holidays

Health Officials say this could be a bad flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control warned of potentially widespread flu this year in at least 10 states, mostly in the south and southwest.

The latest statistics reveal more than 13,000 cases nationwide since October. The seasonal peak is not expected for a few more weeks.

One concern: this year's flu vaccines may be only 10 percent effective. And doctors say the airborne germs can hover 3 to 6 feet away from an infected person.

The CDC still recommends getting the flu vaccination even if it's not as effective.

Preventive steps include using a tissue to cover the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing and washing hands frequently.