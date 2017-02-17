The Disease That's on Track to Devastate the US Economy by 2035

By 2035, heart disease could cost the U.S. one trillion a year, according to a new report from the American Heart Association.

The AHA report warns that heart troubles are growing at an alarming pace. Current costs are at $555 billion and could greatly damage the economy in the future.

"Our new projections indicate cardiovascular disease is on a course that could bankrupt our nation's economy and health care system," AHA President Steven Houser said.

By 2035, 45 percent of the total U.S. population (around 131 million people) will have at least one health issue related to heart disease.

Houser says the disease is spreading much more quickly than expected.

As the baby boomers age, they are playing more of a part in heart disease. At age 24 a person's risk for heart disease is only 20 percent, but by age 45 that same person has a 50 percent risk of heart problems, which has more than doubled.

"Not surprisingly, 90 percent of those over 80 have some form of cardiovascular disease," Houser said.

"The burden of cardiovascular disease is growing faster than our ability to combat it, and our new report indicates it could get much worse in the coming years," Houser said.

Heart disease in women is also more prevalent these days, and is being called the leading cause of death for women, according to Greenville Online.

Many women do not recognize the nature of the threat, and the report warns women not to ignore symptoms of a toothache or even lightheadedness.

For stories about women who have suffered from heart disease watch the video here: