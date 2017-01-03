Amazing Toddler Rescue Video Is a Warning for All Parents

An adorable young boy has been caught on camera, rescuing his twin brother from what could have been a tragedy.

Sadly, this type of accident is far too common and often does not have the happy ending seen in the surveillance video captured on a camera installed in the boys' bedroom.

The video shows two-year-old Brock and Bowdy Shoff of Orem, Utah, dressed in identical footie pajamas, doing what toddlers do: climbing on furniture.

The boys open dresser drawers, then stand inside them causing the heavy piece of furniture to fall forward, pinning Brock beneath it.

Brock can be seen screaming in agony while Bowdy surveys the situation. In an incredible display of strength, cooperation and wisdom beyond their years, Bowdy lifts the dresser while Brock rolls out from underneath it, unharmed.

The incident occurred at 8:30 am Friday. The parents, Kayli and Ricky Shoff, were apparently asleep at the time and told CNN they were surprised the commotion didn't wake them.

"We didn't hear anything, we normally hear them throwing their toys, they are super mischievous," they said.

The video highlights the importance of bolting furniture to the walls, which prevents this type of incident. Many furniture manufacturers include hardware to bolt furniture to the walls with their products.

In a Facebook post that included the video, Ricky, who sells home monitoring systems and has surveillance cameras throughout his house, said hopefully their mistake will raise awareness and prevent similar accidents.

"I've been a little hesitant to post this. But I feel it's not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible. We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall. Please share," the Facebook post read.

Shoff told CNN, "A lot of parents have probably made the same mistake that we made, (they) don't have their furniture secure or bolted to a wall... Our house is very childproof, we are really cautious about all this stuff, so it never really crossed out minds that something like this could happen."

Shoff is correct. Many parents make the same mistake. In fact, one child dies every two weeks from furniture, televisions or other heavy items tipping over onto them, according to the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission. Most are crushed to death, many are trapped and suffocate, others die from blunt force trauma.

Three children every hour are injured from the same type of accident. That's why the CPS launched its "Anchor It and Protect a Child" campaign, which draws attention to tipping dangers and urges caregivers to bolt furniture to the wall.