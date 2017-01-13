Death in Rural America: Here's Why

Americans who live in rural areas, as opposed to cities, are far more likely to die from the following five causes, according to a new study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Heart Disease Cancer Unintentional Injuries Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease Stroke

The current study found that unintentional injury deaths were approximately 50 percent higher in rural areas than in urban areas, partly due to greater risk of death from motor vehicle crashes and opioid overdoses. Also, because of the distance between health care facilities and trauma centers, rapid access to specialized care can be more challenging for people injured in rural areas.

Forty-five million Americans live in rural areas, comprising roughly 15% of the U.S. population. According to the CDC, a number of factors contribute to rural Americans' mortality in some key areas.

Rural Americans tend to:



Be older and sicker than their urban counterparts

Have higher rates of cigarette smoking

Have higher rates of high blood pressure

Have higher rates of obesity

Exercise less for leisure

Wear seatbelts less

Have higher rates of poverty

Have less access to health care

Are less likely to have health insurance

"This new study shows there is a striking gap in health between rural and urban Americans," said CDC Director Tom Frieden, "To close this gap, we are working to better understand and address the health threats that put rural Americans at increased risk of early death."

For example, rural health care providers are being urged to counsel their patients about lowering their blood pressure, and exercising and eating right. They are also being reminded to screen patients for cancer and try to get them to stop smoking. Doctors are also being urged to engage in safer prescribing of opioids for pain. Health care providers should follow the CDC guideline when prescribing opioids for chronic pain and educate patients on the risks and benefits of opioids and using nonpharmacologic therapies to provide greater benefit.