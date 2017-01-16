Drug-Resistant Superbug Kills Nevada Woman

A deadly superbug has killed a woman in Reno, Nevada.

The case is making national headlines because scientists have been worried for years about bacteria mutating into drug-resistant strains.

The bug in this case was resistant to 26 different antibiotics. In other words, there were no anti-microbial drugs that could fight it.

The victim was in her 70s and she died last September, but her case was just reported in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The woman contracted the bug during an extended visit to India, while she was receiving medical treatment there.

The Centers for Disease Control are warning U.S. hospitals to consider screening for the type of deadly superbug she contracted "when patients report recent exposure outside the United States or in regions of the United States known to have a higher incidence" of it.