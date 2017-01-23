Mom Who Refused Abortion Says Docs 'Were Wrong'

When Autumn Joy Dunn and her husband were expecting their fourth child, doctors told the young couple something was terribly wrong with their baby. They said the child's health problems were so severe, it might be best to terminate the pregnancy.

But they were wrong.

As it turned out, the child defied medical expectations. Little Fiona Grace Dunn was born Jan. 3 in Bettendorf, Iowa, weighing-in at a healthy 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and was strong enough to go home just two weeks later.

"She's a miracle," Dunn told Fox 17.

Although the couple refused abortion, they also prepared for a funeral.

"Just a few days before, we had my mom's funeral. So my dad and I were planning on buying two plots so that they could be next to each other," Autumn said.

While preparing for the worst outcome, the couple also prayed that God would turn things around.

"You have to keep following your heart and your faith. It's the only thing that got me through," Dunn told WQAD.

Doctors predicted Fiona might die in the womb, and if not that, would likely die during childbirth. Finally, they said if the baby were born alive, she would only live two hours. None of those things happened.

"She's just like a normal baby. She eats and cries and gets changed," Autumn Dunn told WQAD.

Autumn's Facebook page even shows Fiona getting ready to go to church!

And Fiona's Facebook pagefeatures a prophetic message from Autumn's brother-in-law from back in June that said, "God is telling me to say that you are going to have a healthy, beautiful baby and that this child is going to do great things for the kingdom of heaven."

Right at about that same time, doctors told Autumn and her husband their unborn child had a brain problem called Holoprosencephaly Semilobar (HPE) where the front lobe doesn't separate.

They also said she had an enlarged heart and serious difficulty with her liver. Because of those difficulties, they asked the couple to consider abortion.

"The doctors gave me the option to terminate the pregnancy, but I knew that wasn't an option for me. Holding her, they were wrong," Autumn said.

Shortly after birth, Fiona had to have surgery to drain a large, but not life-threatening, cyst on her brain. The cyst will likely be there for the rest of her life, and doctors say it could eventually cause blindness.

"She's proven time and time again that she can take it. She's so strong," Amber said.

A donation page has been formed for people wishing to help Fiona and her family.