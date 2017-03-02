10 Things That Steal Our Youth

90% of the signs of aging result from lifestyle choices, not genetics. That according to physician and author Sara Gottfried, M.D. in her new book, Younger: A Breakthrough Program to Reset Your Genes, Reverse Aging, and Turn Back the Clock 10 Years.

Dr. Gottfried says inflammation in our bodies ages us faster. She calls the process, "inflammaging." How do you know if you have inflammaging? You feel stiff, slow, tired, and can't remember why you walked into a room.

Here's a quick list of the most common problems that contribute to inflammaging and shorten your healthspan:

1. Getting fat

2. Sitting too much

3. Certain medications, like anti-anxiety pills or antihistamines

4. Eating too many carbohydrates and processed foods

5. Losing muscle

6. Sleeping less

7. Lacking vision and purpose

8. Getting insufficient Vitamin D

9. Feeling stressed out

10. Isolating socially