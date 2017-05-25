WOW Video! Sea Lion Drags Girl into Water, Quick-Thinking Gramps Saves Her Life

Wild animals are dangerous. Even the cute ones.

Horrified onlookers watched a sea lion grab a little girl off a Canadian pier and pull her underwater. Instantly, the girl's grandfather jumped in and saved her.

The girl's father, in an interview with the CBC, said, "Only thing I care is God, she is safe," adding, "I could have gone organizing a funeral by now rather than doing interview," said the man identified only by the name Lau to avoid identifying his daughter.

It was all caught on tape. A crowd of people on a Canadian pier, including the young girl, are gleefully admiring a huge, yet adorable, sea lion lurking in the water just inches away, occasionally poking its head out of the water, looking back at the spectators.

Then sea lion lunges upwards, nearly touching the girl, delighting the child and the onlookers. The people, including the little girl, laugh out loud.

Then things turn ugly. The girl moves even closer to the sea lion, by sitting down with her back turned to it. Suddenly the creature jumps up again, this time biting her on the back and pulling her under the water.

Instantly, the girl's grandfather jumps into the water and rescues her, quickly placing her on the pier, then hoisting himself onto it. The girl and her family run away, apparently without speaking to anyone.

"If he had one or two second doubt about that, my girl could have been gone by then. That reaction makes him a hero," Lau said.

Now the child is reportedly being treated for a condition known as "seal finger." The girl's father said she suffered a wound, about two inches by four inches, on her lower body.

Bacteria from a sea mammal's mouth can infect a person if it enters through an open cut. Unless treated, the infection can cause massive swelling and ultimately the loss of a finger or hand.

Today's modern treatment involves immediate administration of tetracycline antibiotics. However before antibiotics there was nothing that could be done. People who worked around sea mammals typically could be recognized by their missing hands or fingers.

The father is denying reports that his family was feeding the sea lion, despite posted signs warning against it. Although the video shows someone feeding the animal, Lau said it wasn't anyone in his family. He did admit, however, that his daughter was too close to the sea lion.

