'His Faith Is Unstoppable': Actress Tia Mowry Hardrict Praises Power of Faith for Miracle Baby

Actress Tia Mowry Hardrict is best known for playing alongside her twin sister in the 90's ABC-hit show "Sister, Sister." However, it was the 39-year-old's public battle against a debilitating disease that would have otherwise left her without children, that has propelled her into the national spotlight.

Tia suffers from endometriosis, a disease that is thought to leave 6.5 million women with pelvic pain, cramping, heavy bleeding and infertility problems.

But the Christian actress and her husband of 10 years, Cory Hardrict, have relied on their faith in God and beat the odds. Now they're expecting their second child.



Woke up today on my Birthday Thanking God for my family, his Presence over me and this Beautiful Bundle of Joy that's coming!! More life More Everything.... Happy Birthday to ME! #Blessed #Godsgift #2 A post shared by Cory Hardrict (@coryhardrict) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:45am PST

It is an unexpected blessing for the couple. Tia told PEOPLE in 2016 that getting pregnant is a challenge as she was diagnosed with the disease early in their marriage.

"(We're) trying, but I don't want to put too much hope into it," she said at the time. "I don't want to be let down."

Tia said Cory has helped her through the hard times.

"He's such man of God," she said. "He has faith beyond this world and I learned that from him. His faith is unstoppable."

"Despite my diagnosis, I still wanted to try and have a baby, but not being able to have kids was an immediate fear. It made me feel out of control," she told Parents Magazine.

The author of A Whole New You credited two surgeries and a major lifestyle change to getting pregnant the first time with their son Cree, in 2011.

"I knew that I desperately wanted to have children and after speaking with a nutritionist that came recommended by my doctor, I was reassured that with the right eating habits and lifestyle changes (no sugar, no carbs!), I would have a better possibility of getting pregnant," she continued. "I started to see a light at the end of the tunnel. I became extremely health conscious, changed my diet, and I think those changes helped with ultimately getting pregnant."

It is a lifestyle change that has not only brought an additional bundle of joy into her life but propelled her cooking career.

Tia now hosts "Tia Mowry at Home" on the Food Channel encouraging viewers to adopt a healthy and holistic lifestyle.

"I'm passionate about cooking. I'm passionate about healthy eating. I'm passionate about inspiring other women. So it came out of being an inspiration to other women. Like, if I can do it, you can do it. We all know now that there's so much junk in food, packaged foods, fast foods, all of that," she told mstarnews.com.

"We all know that there are these correlations with health - whether it's eczema, migraines, autism, and fertility issues," she added. "So if I can help inspire other women to make time or to change their perspectives on healthy eating and finding the time to make meals at home with their families, that's all the better."

Family remains a top priority for this busy mom.

This holiday season she is encouraging other families to not allow stress to steal the joy of the season.

Click play to watch her top 10 family holiday traditions.

