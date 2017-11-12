The Prayer Link Talks Marriage and Sex, God’s Way

Sin has been around since Satan convinced Adam and Eve they needed something outside of God’s will.

Satan’s quest to manipulate mankind hasn’t ended. Today, sexual sin is often used as the wedge between God and man.

On CBN News’ Prayer Link hosts Charlene Aaron and Kellie E. Lane discuss the ways sexual sin has had a negative impact on marriage, and how the believer can return sex to the way God intended.

The Dangers of Sexual Sin

“Sexual behavior, once considered shameful in our culture, is now everywhere you turn around. It is flaunted in music, movies and so much more,” said Aaron.

“Recently, there has been an astronomical rise of the amount of pornography over the Internet, in television and over the media,” she continued.

Aaron went on to warn that Christians aren't immune to the lure of pornography.

Sex is a billion dollar industry and the way God created sex to be enjoyed is under siege.

Between sex outside of marriage, pornography and homosexuality, sex has gone farther away from God’s original intent.

1 Corinthians 6:18-20 warns believers of the following: 18 Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whoever sins sexually, sins against their own body. 19 Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; 20 you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies.”

Marriage and Sex, God’s Way

Christian author and international speaker Sheila Wray Gregoire told the Prayer Link sex inside of marriage can be fun and shouldn’t be a taboo subject.

“Christians didn’t have the whole picture of what God really wanted and I just wanted to get the right message out there,” said Gregoire.

She said it’s important for Christians to tackle the tough topic.

“If we don’t get this right, then people are going to get their information from the world,” she warned.

Gregoire said the world has made sex only about the physical pleasure.

But the author of Good Girl’s Guide to Great Sex said sex the way God intended should include spiritual, emotional AND physical intimacy.

Watch the entire episode titled 31 Days to Great Sex in Marriage here.