Culture Warriors Say Despite Recent Polls the 'Pro-life Generation is Going Strong'

Prolife supporters think a recent poll suggesting millennials are moving toward a pro-choice world view is an “outlier.”

The Public Religion Research Institute recently looked at several issues including the raging debate over healthcare coverage for abortions.

They found “A majority of women (51%) and men (55%) say these services should not be covered.” However, the data also shows people under 34 leaning the other way with “ majority (52%) of young adults” agreeing with healthcare coverage for abortion.

What is particularly troublesome for some prolife activists is the statistic that says one third of young people polled say their views have changed in the last five years with many saying “their views have become more supportive of abortion rather than more opposed to abortion.”

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America says it's “not surprising to find that people at the beginning of their adult lives are more likely to try on and consider different points of view.”

Hawkins who oversees some 1,200 college campus chapters says she sees a different young person than what’s described in this national poll.

“I know the passion and dedication for life among the Pro-Life Generation. Numerous polls point to real support for life among this generation, drawing a far different conclusion.”

Tom McClusky, president of March for Life Action echoes the sentiment that America's next generation is working to bring an end to abortion on demand.

McClusky tells CBN News he is grateful for technology like ultrasounds which “proves the humanity of the unborn child - which deserves, like every human life, our protection.”

According to McClusky, it's science like this that has helped his cause and brought the truth to light for young people who are looking for answers about this polarizing issue.

If these culture warriors are right, then the pro-life movement should take heart and know that the “defense of the unborn is the one issue that drives tens of thousands of young people to March every year - no other issue matches that intensity amongst the youth." says McCluskey.

For those who are still concerned with the emerging world view of the next generation, Hawkins points to other studies like the January 2017 Quinnipiac University poll which asked participants if they would support a ban on abortion after 20 weeks.

That data showed 49 percent of young people under age 34 said they would support a ban on abortion at that point in the pregnancy.

As for the results from PRRI, she claims “This poll is an outlier, and the pro-life generation is going strong.”