Eat More Dark Chocolate: It Can Improve Your Health

If you want to help your brain, try eating dark chocolate.

Two new studies found that dark chocolate can have a positive effect on your brain and immune system.

"For years we have looked at the influence of dark chocolate on neurological functions from the standpoint of sugar content," said Dr. Lee Bark, a food science expert who led the study at California's Loma Linda University.

"This is the first time that we have looked at the impact of large amounts of cacao in doses as small as a regular-sized chocolate bar in humans over short or long periods of time," he added.

The findings were presented at the Experimental Biology annual meeting in San Diego Wednesday.

The flavonoids found in cacao contain extremely potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents. This means dark chocolate can improve your memory and thinking abilities, as well as reduce stress and inflammation and even improve your mood.

The studies from Loma Linda used dark chocolate with about a 70 percent concentration of cocoa.