'Peace... Beyond Human Understanding': How God Saved This Man's Wife and Baby from 'Inoperable' Stroke

Danny Slavens is giving God the glory for saving his wife and baby a terrifying health scare. On Christmas Eve, Danny's wife Yen and their unborn child nearly died from a stroke when she was 33 weeks pregnant.

Slavens told CBN News that by the grace of God he awoke to find his wife lying on the floor in the middle of the night and was able to get her the necessary medical attention in time.

"The first 36 hours and 48 were the scariest. The brain was still swelling and bleeding and they said because of where the bleed was it was inoperable," he said, adding that the doctors said the baby had to be delivered immediately, which was eight weeks earlier than the baby's due date.

In the midst of the crisis, Danny heard the voice of God telling him, "Your wife will be whole and healthy. I will heal your wife. Your son will be OK. But Danny, I need you to take a couple of faith steps."

Slavens said God continued with His message, saying, "I need my joy to be your strength. I need you to walk in peace that is beyond human understanding. I need you to give Me glory at every opportunity."

Slavens said immediately he felt "joy, strength, happiness, peace" thanks to the word from God.

Slavens said he was obedient to God's instruction about giving Him glory, so he began telling others about his personal encounter with the Lord.

"There were so many people wanting to know what was going on, I decided to put something out on social media," he said, adding he wanted people to "see the miracle that was working."

Danny said he was shocked at the outpouring of love from total strangers that continues to this day. He said God used this trial to bless everyone who was touched by it.

"What has happened since then, we're still getting messages, we're still getting prayers," he said. "I'm getting letters from people I've never met, will never meet, whose faith was filled, whose faith was reignited, maybe it was the first time they'd ever believed or saw a miracle firsthand."

He continued, "I could feel the prayers. I don't know how many nights I had just two hours of sleep, but I woke up with full energy, full excitement and joy, and so this was definitely a corporate victory."

In the days following his wife's stroke, she began to move and speak again. Now Slavens says she is completely normal again and the baby is the picture of good health. Slavens, who is the guest relations manager at a Christian charity called the Los Angeles Dream Center, said the ordeal deepened his own faith.

In addition to learning how to more closely walk with God, Slavens said he learned a lot about preeclampsia, the condition that likely caused his wife's stroke and takes the lives of far too many other pregnant women. He warns expectant parents to seek proper prenatal care, "Making sure the checks are recent, making sure they're often," adding preeclampsia "can onset in a matter of just three days."

He said expectant parents should understand the warning signs of a stroke associated with preeclampsia such as swelling and a headache.

