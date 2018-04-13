CDC Warns Against Eating Chopped Romaine Lettuce Linked to E. coli Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control issued a warning Friday against eating chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region, as it might be contaiminated with the potentially deadly E. coli bacteria. "At this time, no common grower, supplier, distributor or brand has been identified," the health organization reports.

The C.D.C. says 35 people from 11 states have been infected with the bacteria. 22 people have been hospitalized, including three people who developed kidney failure. Although an infection can be deadly, so far no deaths have been reported from the current outbreak. The C.D.C. issued two advisories Friday.

Advice to Consumers:

Consumers anywhere in the Unites states who have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine, do not eat it and throw it away.

Before purchasing romaine lettuce at a grocery store or eating it at a restaurant, consumers should confirm with the store or restaurant that it is not chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region. If you cannot confirm the source of the romaine lettuce, do not buy it or eat it.

Advice to Restaurants and Retailers:

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell any chopped romaine lettuce, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, from the Yuma, Arizona growing region.

Restaurants and retailers should ask their suppliers about the source of their chopped romaine lettuce.

E. coli symptoms include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting and typically show up between two and eight days after consumption. The CDC recommends the following food safety precautions to avoid many types of food-borne illnesses including infections from E. coli bacteria.

Food Safety Precautions

1. Wash your hands after using the restroom or changing diapers, before and after preparing or eating food, and after contact with animals.

2. Cook meats thoroughly to kill harmful germs. Steaks and roasts should be cooked to at least 145˚F and let rest for three minutes after you remove meat from the grill or stove. Cook ground beef and pork to at least 160˚F. Use a food thermometer to check the temperature of the meat.

3. Don't cross-contaminate food preparation areas. Thoroughly wash hands, counters, cutting boards, and utensils after they touch raw meat.

4. Wash fruits and vegetables before eating, unless the package says the contents have been washed.

5. Avoid raw milk, other unpasteurized dairy products, and unpasteurized juices.

6. Don't prepare food or drink for others when you are sick.