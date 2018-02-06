McDonald's French Fries Could Hold Key to a Baldness Cure

Those irresistable McDonald's french fries – soft and warm on the inside, crispy on the outside – contain an ingredient that could be a cure for baldness. The same goes for McDonald's Chicken McNuggets and Filet O' Fish sandwiches. The common ingredient is the hot oil in which those foods are fried.

Turns out, a rubber-like chemical that is added to the frying oil to reduce splashing is the same one used to successfully grow hair on bald mice. It's called dimethylpolysiloxane.

According to a new study out of Japan's Yokohama National University, researchers were able to grow then transplant hair follicle germs (HFG) into mice that were previously bald.

"The key for the mass production of HFGs was a choice of substrate materials for culture vessel," says the corresponding author Junji Fukuda, a professor at Yokohama National University. "We used oxygen-permeable dimethylpolysiloxane at the bottom of culture vessel, and it worked very well."

While dimethylpolysiloxane may be the key ingredient in the cure for baldness, it is exactly the type of chemical that worries Dr. Joel Fuhrman, author of Fast Food Genocide.

In an interview on CBN's The 700 Club, Dr. Fuhrman said fast food contributes to:

diabetes

obesity

heart attack

cancer

strokes

depression

In fact, a study published in Circulation found that eating fast food one time per week increased the risk of dying from coronary heart disease by 20 percent — a risk that grew to 50 percent for people eating fast food two or three times per week.