How to Prevent Memory Loss and Sharpen Your Brain Function at Any Age

Nearly six million Americans have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, and despite billions of dollars of research, there are no significant cures at present.

Another urgent health epidemic we face today? Rapidly increasing rates of diabetes and pre-diabetes. While most people understand the effect that elevated blood sugar has on their cardiovascular health, few understand that insulin resistance is also damaging to the brain.

"The link between insulin resistance and brain dysfunction is now irrefutable," says Dr. Steven Masley, a clinical professor at the University of South Florida and head of the Masley Optimal Health Center.

Masley shared the findings from his 15-plus years of research that documents the link between insulin resistance and brain function on Monday's 700 Club. "Insulin resistance decreases our brain function and actually kills our brain."

Masley said while there is no cure and no reliable treatment for Alzheimer's, it's best to prevent it in the first place. "Up to 90-percent of Alzheimer's Disease can be avoided," Masley said, "But don't wait until you already have symptoms."

Dr. Masley said insulin resistance is the primary cause of Alzheimer's, and said the primary cause of insulin resistance is consuming too much sugar, including foods that turn into sugar when we eat them, such as starches made with white flour like bread. "If we want to prevent memory loss, we have to reduce our blood sugar," Dr. Masley said.



Dr. Steven Masley talks to Pat Robertson about The Better Brain Solution on Monday's 700 Club.

Dr. Masley developed a program that can reverse insulin resistance and stop cognitive decline before it's too late.He writes about it in his new book, The Better Brain Solution: How to Start Now — At Any Age — to Reverse and Prevent Insulin Resistance of the Brain, Sharpen Cognitive Function, and Avoid Memory Loss.

At the Masley Optimal Health Center, Dr. Masley has improved his patients' cognitive function by an average of 25% while reducing their arterial plaque load and risk of diabetes, and his book shows you how you can do the same. Masley provides information on brain-boosting foods and supplements, as well as a prescription for effective exercise and a practical way to assess cognitive function. He also provides recipes for foods that improve brain and body health and that are easy to prepare.

"One cup of green, leafy vegetables a day can make your brain 11 years younger," Masley said, "and we want healthy fat like avocado, salmon and nuts. Our brain is mostly fat."

In addition to a healthy diet, Dr. Masley also recommends exercise to avoid Alzheimer's Disease. He says we should be doing both cardiovascular exercise and strength training. Cardiovascular exercise is the type where we increase our heart rate. Strength training is anything that builds muscle, such as weight lifting.

Another pillar of Masley's Alzheimer prevention protocol involves brain training. He recommends keeping the mind working with crossword puzzles, Sudoku, even learning a new language.

Finally, Masley recommends avoiding chemicals that are toxic to the brain. That means steering clear of pesticides on produce, particularly those that are heavily sprayed with them such as strawberries, apples, celery, bell peppers, cucumbers and cherries.