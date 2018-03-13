'I Thank God for My Life': Teen Says Prayers for Healing Are Working

A South Carolina teen says all the prayers on her behalf are working. Bella Muntean was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2016 and posted last week on Instagram that doctors informed her there is nothing further medical science can do for her. She was to be placed in hospice care.

Athough her prognosis was bleak, Bella didn't give up. She posted on Instagram, "This is not the end. I know God has a plan for me and that He does perform miracles. With every cell in my body I believe that I will be healed."

She added, "What I need right now is prayer. Please ask everyone you know to pray for me."

Bella's mother, Brenda Muntean told CBN News, "Bella believes in the power of prayer and is asking everyone to pray for a miracle. She says it doesn’t matter what the doctors say, because God is the healer and it isn’t her time. She knows God will continue to use her to reach others through her story."

She encouraged people to follow Bella's two-year journey on Caring Bridge.

Bella posted, "Prayer IS working!! My doctor at Cleveland Clinic responded to us again and reassured us that WE HAVE A PLAN!! I will be taking three medications to help aid in stabalizing things, and then seek treatment in a clinical trial in a place like Washington or Atlanta:) and I'll also be trying a juicing regimen :) We are hoping that my artery surgery also helps stabalize things because we have cut off blood flow to some of the biggest tumors. I am so happy that there is a plan for me."

Hundreds attended a prayer service at the United Methodist Church in Greer, South Carolina for Bella.

Her mother Brenda told CBN News, "Since the vigil, she doesn’t have a fever, feels better and hasn’t needed any pain meds today; miracles in themselves. We know prayer works and God answers prayer and is merciful!"

"I feel a lot better," Bella posted, "Every day that I sit up in bed and take a breath, I thank God for my life."

"Until falling ill, I never realized truly how precious life is. Every second of every day is an accomplishment. I have a very different perspective on many things now," she continued.

Bella's Instagram post Monday showed her beaming while surrounded by gifts sent by well wishers.