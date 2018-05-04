Bits of Plastic Found in Hamburger Prompts Massive Recall

Nearly 18 tons of ground beef may be contaminated with bits of plastic. The USDA says there have been no reports of any health problems associated with consuming the plastic. Nevertheless, they are issuing a recall of of more than 35-thousand pounds of ground beef.

The meat was largely sold in Kroger stores North Carolina, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois and eastern West Virginia, as well as Food 4 Less and Jay C stores in the Midwest. The products carried a sell-by date of April 9, 2018, and a USDA mark with the number EST. 34176.

The USDA advises consumers to check their freezers for the product and advises people who bought it to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.