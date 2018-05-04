Displaying 30+ Stories
First Death in Worst E-coli Outbreak in Decades, Tainted Romaine Lettuce Hospitalizes Dozens 

05-04-2018
Lorie Johnson

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports one California person has died after being exposed to E. coli bacteria, presumably from romaine lettuce grown in the Yuma, Arizona region.  The California Health Department has yet to provide details about the death.

In what is the worst E. coli outbreak in decades, the CDC reports and unusually high number of hospitalizations, 52, including 14 who developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.  So far, 121 illnesses from 25 states have been reported. 

Symptoms include: diarrhea (often bloody), severe stomach cramps and vomiting.   Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and be more severe.
 
The CDC warns all Americans not to eat romaine lettuce unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma, Arizona growing region, including lettuce in a salad mix.  
    

 

