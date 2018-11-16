This Week on 'Prayer Link': Wellness Coach Leslie Bobb on Healthy Holiday Cooking You'll Love

This time of year everyone is thinking about preparing that special Thanksgiving meal for their family and friends.

We want to go all out when it comes to piling on the gravy, stuffing, macaroni and cheese and yummy desserts, many of which are loaded with unhealthy ingredients.

Mind, body and gut specialist Leslie Bobb of Real Simple recently stopped by our CBN News studios to share some tips on cooking healthy for the holidays, without sacrificing flavor.

She eagerly whipped up some tasty cranberry sauce with ingredients to help with digestion, creamy macaroni and cheese using cauliflower in place of the macaroni and a more nutritional take on pumpkin pie.

We were pleasantly surprised at how delicious it all was.

So, for a healthier take on some holiday favorites, click on the video below: