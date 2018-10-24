7 Children Dead, 11 Sick in Viral Outbreak at Rehab Center

A severe viral outbreak at a rehabilitation center for "medically fragile children" has left seven of them dead.

The State Health Department said there have been 18 total cases of adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, New Jersey.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the strain of virus is usually associated with acute respiratory illness. The CDC says the virus is part of a group viruses that can infect the membranes or tissue lining of the respiratory tract, eyes, intestines, urinary tract and nervous system.

"The strain of adenovirus seen in this outbreak is associated with communal living arrangements and known to cause severe illness," the health department said in a statement. "The department continues to work very closely with the facility to ensure that all infection control measures are being followed. An outbreak investigation, with assistance from the CDC, is ongoing."

Infectious Disease Specialist Todd Ellerin told ABC News that the virus "can cause cold-like and flu-like symptoms like a stuffy nose or scratchy throat."

"It's more dangerous in children or adults who are immuno-compromised," Ellerin said.

Officials say 11 other children at the rehabilition center currently have the virus.

The center says they are currently not admitting new patients until the outbreak ends.