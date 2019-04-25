Woman Wakes from 30-Year Coma After Saving Son in Horrific Car Wreck: 'I Was Flying with Joy'

A woman who was in a coma with serious brain damage for nearly 30 years is awake.

She regained consciousness in a hospital in Germany in 2018. The National, a news outlet in the United Arab Emirates reported on her story this week.



In 1991, Munira Abdulla picked up her 4-year-old son from school and headed to their home in Al Ain, a city in the UAE.

She was in the back seat with her child while her brother-in-law was driving. Suddenly, their car collided with an oncoming bus.

"When she saw the crash coming she hugged me to protect me from the blow," her son, Omar Webair, 32, told The National.

Miraculously, Webair walked away from the crash with no injuries. But it would be 27 years before he would ever hear his mother's voice again.

Abdulla received treatment for her severe brain injuries in London and Germany.

Webair was there when she spoke her first words after nearly 30 years.

"She was making strange sounds and I kept calling the doctors to examine her," Webair said. "They said everything was normal. Then, three days later, I woke up to the sound of someone calling my name."

"It was her. She was calling my name. I was flying with joy. For years I have dreamt of this moment, and my name was the first word she said."

Webair said doctors thought he was crazy for still believing his mother would wake up after all these years.

"I never gave up on her because I always had a feeling that one day she will wake up," he said.

Abdulla is continuing to make progress and doctors say she is "able to communicate in a very reasonable manner, especially in familiar situations.

She is currently being treated in Abu Dhabi.

Webair hopes her story will give hope to others who have loved ones in similar situations.

"All those years, the doctors told me she was a hopeless case and that there was no point of the treatment I was seeking for her, but whenever in doubt I put myself in her place and did whatever I could to improve her condition," he said.

