Israeli Ambassador Encourages Embassy Move

Israel's US Ambassador Ron Dermer is urging the incoming Trump administration to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Trump and his nominee for ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, are pledging to do exactly that.

In a statement, the Trump transition team said that Friedman looked forward to taking on his new role, "from the US embassy in Israel's eternal capital, Jerusalem."



But Republican presidents have made that promise before without following through.

Dermer says it would be "a great step forward" that would "send a strong message against de-legitimization of Israel."

Israel says Jerusalem is its true capital, but Palestinians object, claiming part of Jerusalem should be their capital.

Critics of the move say the bad outweighs the good.

Former Middle East adviser Aaron David Miller wrote that transferring the US Embassy would kill the US' chances of being a "credible" mediator between the two sides.

