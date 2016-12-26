Tensions Rise Between the US and Israel Over UN Resolution Vote

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu summoned the US ambassador to Israel on Sunday to protest President Obama allowing the anti-settlement resolution to pass the U.N. Security Council.

Netanyahu's government is also accusing President Obama of helping to orchestrate the vote. The relationship between Obama and Netanyahu was already cold, but now reports say it is at an all time low.

The United States refrained from voting Friday over the resolution, allowing the UN Council to approve it. The resolution condemned the Israeli settlement activities in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Daniel Shapiro, US Ambassador to the state of Israel was called to Netanyahu's office where he was told that the UN resolution would not help bring peace.

"Acts such as these hinder peace and do not promote it. That was the message," an Israeli official told the Wall Street Journal.

"It is important, though, to see this U.S. abstention as more significant than merely Mr. Obama's petulance. What it reveals clearly is the Obama Administration's animus against the state of Israel itself. No longer needing Jewish votes, Mr. Obama was free, finally, to punish the Jewish state in a way no previous President has done," the Wall Street Journal stated.

"We have rather ironclad information from sources in both the Arab world and internationally that this was a deliberate push by the United States and in fact they helped create the resolution in the first place," Netanyahu spokesman David Keyes said on Fox News' "America's News HQ."

Netanyahu made similar claims.

White House spokesman, Eric Schultz, said on Sunday that "The US did not draft this resolution nor did the US introduce this resolution."

"The Egyptians, in partnership with the Palestinians, are the ones who began circulating an earlier draft of the resolution. The Egyptians are the ones who moved it forward on Friday. And we took the position that we did when it was put to a vote," he added.

The White House acknowledged that President Obama made the decision for the US ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, to abstain.

Netanyahu told his cabinet on Sunday that the US and Israel disagreed on settlements for decades, but had an understanding that such an action before the UN Security Council would make peace negotiations much harder.

"As I told Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday, friends don't take friends to the UN Security Council," Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu did end on a light note saying he looks forward to the incoming Trump administration and was encouraged by Israel's "friends in the United States," who criticized the resolution saying how wreckless and destructive it is.

He also said Israel is considering a plan of action against the UN.

Trump also intervened last week Tweeting, "Things will be different after Jan. 20." He later tweeted that the vote "will make it much harder to negotiate peace." But, he added, "we will get it done anyway."