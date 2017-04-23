Displaying
Arab Teen Stabs Four in Tel Aviv

04-23-2017
JERUSALEM, Israel – Just hours before Israel begins Holocaust Remembrance Day  a Palestinian teen stabbed four people in Tel Aviv.

The attack, which wounded two men, a woman in her 50s and a 70-year-old man, took place near the Tel Aviv promenade.

Paramedics treated the four victims, whose injuries were described as "light," at the scene before evacuating them to Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital.

Police arrested the teenager and took him in for questioning. It is unclear if the attack was politically motivated.

Since September 2015, Palestinians have killed 42 Israelis, 2 visiting Americans and a British tourist in a wave of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks.

 

